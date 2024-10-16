Mike Tomlin: I got ready for Davante Adams last week, I’ll get ready for him this week

NFL schedulers sent the Steelers to Las Vegas to face the Raiders in Week Six and they have them back at home to host the Jets in Week Seven, so they’ve been keeping their eyes on wide receiver Davante Adams for some time.

Adams was on the Raiders leading up to last Sunday’s game, but he did not play amid a trade request and a hamstring injury. That trade request was granted when Adams was sent to the Jets on Tuesday, so head coach Mike Tomlin and the rest of the staff now have to account for the possibility that they’ll be facing him this week.

On Tuesday, Tomlin suggested that won’t be a major consideration as they plan for this weekend.

“I was getting ready for Davante last week. I’m getting ready for Davante this week, but that’s life in the National Football League,” Tomlin said, via the team’s website. “I’d imagine his acquisition is going to create some news, not only today, but just as it pertains to this game, and I’m respectful of his talents, but I don’t imagine that his acquisition changes our approach to this game a whole lot. To be quite honest with you, we’re playing an Aaron Rodgers-led group on offense, and that means certain things. When you’ve got a quarterback who’s had the resume that he has and has had the type of success that he’s had, it’s a challenge.”

Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said on Tuesday that it is too early to know if Adams will be able to jump right into the Jets’ lineup and it’s hard to imagine he’ll have a full grasp of the offense if he does play, but Tomlin and the Steelers will be set if he does get the green light.