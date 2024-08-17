 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_takeyourpic_v2_240816.jpg
Take Your Pick: WR holding out/in, veteran QBs
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240816.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 2 show me something
nbc_pft_mattmilano_240816.jpg
Bills lose Milano indefinitely due to torn biceps

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_takeyourpic_v2_240816.jpg
Take Your Pick: WR holding out/in, veteran QBs
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240816.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 2 show me something
nbc_pft_mattmilano_240816.jpg
Bills lose Milano indefinitely due to torn biceps

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Tomlin: Now that Russell Wilson is healthy, it’s going to “heat up” at quarterback

  
Published August 17, 2024 08:26 AM

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin isn’t feeling any urgency to name a starting quarterback for the start of the regular season, but the process of coming to that decision will take a big step forward on Saturday.

Russell Wilson will make his first appearance of the preseason as the starter against the Bills and Tomlin said that kicks off “two significant weeks left in this process in terms of in-stadium performances” for both Wilson and Justin Fields. Fields started the first preseason game as Wilson finished his recovery from a calf injury and did some good things, although Tomlin said a pair of fumbled exchanges on snaps mitigated those positives.

Tomlin said the only timeline for naming a starter is “before the opener” while providing a snapshot of where things stand right now.

“It’s probably in the same place that I’ve described it throughout the spring and the summer,” Tomlin said, via the team’s website. “Both guys are vying for the role. Russ has pole position because of the collective body of work, the totality of the body of work that he brings into the circumstance. Both guys are new to us. We’re getting an opportunity to get to know them through this process. It’s been a great process. Now that Russ has full health, it’s going to heat up over the next couple of weeks, and I’m excited about watching it happen.”

Wilson’s place on the pole makes him the likely starter, but Tomlin’s not making any guarantees and that leaves some intrigue to the proceedings in Pittsburgh.