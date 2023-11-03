Mike Tomlin: Steelers have to clean up “catastrophic” penalties

The Steelers were assessed 10 penalties for 80 yards in Thursday night’s win over the Titans, including six defensive penalties that gave Tennessee first downs. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says that has to change.

“Obviously it could have been cleaner, first and foremost from a penalty perspective. Part of being a tough team to beat is not kicking your own butt, and we’ve been doing that, and we’ve got to own that,” Tomlin said. “We’ll bring some officials into our practice setting in order to be cleaner, because that was catastrophic, really, to a lot of our efforts.”

Asked how the Steelers did stopping Titans running back Derrick Henry, Tomlin again pointed to penalties as the biggest issue.

“I thought we did a good job, I just thought the penalties were catastrophic to our defensive effort,” Tomlin said. “We’ve got to cut down on the penalties.”

Two weeks ago, Tomlin said the Steelers need to adjust to how the officials are calling the game. That continues to be a work in progress.