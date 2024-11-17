Mike Tomlin “thankful” for Chris Boswell, tired of him winning player of the week

The Steelers have counted on kicker Chris Boswell for a long time and he provided another reminder of why he’s a fixture in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Boswell was 6-of-6 on field goals for the second time this season and third time in his career. That accounted for all of the Steelers’ points in an 18-16 win over the Ravens.

Boswell’s six field goals in Week One also accounted for all of the team’s scoring in a win over the Falcons and Boswell was named the AFC special teams player of the week for that effort. Tomlin suggested another award is in Boswell’s future and said he’s happy to have the kicker on hand even if his big day acted as a reminder of how the team’s offense sometimes fails to catch fire.

“I love Boz, and I’m tired of him getting player of the week,” Tomlin said, via the team’s website. “He probably got player of the week again this week. He is deserving of it, but it reminds us of our warts. It reminds us of the work that we need to do. But no doubt I’m thankful that he’s on our team.”

All kidding aside, Boswell was the AFC’s special teams player of the month for September and October and having that kind of reliable kicker is a huge boost for a team that plays as many close games as the Steelers seem to play every year.