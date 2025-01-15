Mike Tomlin to any team interested in trading for him: “Save your time”

Unlike last year, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin didn’t walk away when asked by reporters about his future. Like last year, he handled one specific question about his future with a very specific and clear message.

Asked for his message to any team that might be interested in possibly trading for him, Tomlin said this: “I have no message. Save your time.”

As recently explained, any coach can put the kibosh on a potential trade by refusing to engage in talks with the team that has secured permission to negotiate with him, after reaching a deal on compensation with the coach’s current team.

For Tomlin, why agree to a trade? If the Steelers don’t want him, they should fire him. And he can take another job now without compensation to Pittsburgh, or he can wait a year (with full pay) and loom over the 2026 coaching carousel.

The topic of a potential trade became relevant because the report regarding Tomlin’s future wasn’t that the Steelers will not fire Tomlin but that they are “not planning” to make a coaching change. Clearly, Tomlin is not planning to go anywhere else, voluntarily.