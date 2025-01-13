Mike Vrabel: Eliot Wolf and I have a shared vision for building the Patriots

New Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel says he’s confident that he and V.P. of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf are on the same page about how to rebuild the roster in New England.

Vrabel said at his introductory press conference today that he has already spent a lot of time talking with Wolf about the kinds of players they want in the building.

“There’s a shared organizational vision for what we want to do and how we want to work and how we want to acquire players,” Vrabel said. “I’m just excited to sit down with Eliot and his staff.”

The first personnel priority will be increasing the offensive talent around quarterback Drake Maye. Asked what’s the most important thing to help Maye develop, Vrabel answered, “Put great people around him.”

Vrabel said he has three basic traits he wants from all of his players: “Put the team first, know what to do, and be fast and aggressive.”

The last two years have shown that the Patriots’ current roster is a far cry from a championship contender. Vrabel will now get to work on changing that.