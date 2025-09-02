Mike Vrabel expects Stefon Diggs to play in Week 1

Mike Vrabel will make his debut as the Patriots head coach against the Raiders this Sunday and it looks like Stefon Diggs will be doing the same at wide receiver.

Diggs tore his ACL while playing for the Texans last year and signed with New England as a free agent this offseason. He did not play in the preseason, but his rehab went well enough that he was practicing without limitations throughout training camp and Vrabel said on Tuesday morning that the veteran wideout is on track to play in Week 1.

“As of today, he’ll be out there,” Vrabel said on WEEI, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

Diggs is listed on the team’s depth chart as a first-team receiver along with Pop Douglas and Mack Hollins. Kayshon Boutte, Kyle Williams, and Efton Chism round out the New England receiving corps, but Diggs is the biggest name and a return to pre-injury form would give the Patriots the kind of dynamic receiver they were missing in quarterback Drake Maye’s rookie year. Sunday will provide our first chance to see if Diggs is up to that task.