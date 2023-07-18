Mike Vrabel on DeAndre Hopkins: We’re confident he’ll help us

The Titans haven’t had the best luck with past veteran additions at wide receiver, but head coach Mike Vrabel said that isn’t a cause for concern with their most recent pickup at the position.

DeAndre Hopkins has agreed to terms a two-year deal with the team and Vrabel was asked during an appearance on Bussin’ With The Boys if there was any trepidation about bringing him onto the roster because moves like the one they made for Julio Jones in the past have not worked out. Vrabel said “you have to be careful” when making moves in free agency, but they have coaches, including Vrabel, who have previously worked with Hopkins and that their “working knowledge” of the player leaves them “confident he’ll do what we ask him to do.”

“I don’t think whatever happened in the past with another player is going to apply to this particular player,” Vrabel said. “If things come up, we’ll have to work through them. We wouldn’t have signed him or wanted to sign him if we weren’t confident he’d help us.”

The Titans traded A.J. Brown before the 2022 season and were not able to find anyone to pick up the slack in their passing game. The move to sign Hopkins is a bid to find the production they’ve been missing and getting it right would be a big boost to their offense in the coming season.