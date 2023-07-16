 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Carlos Alcaraz dethrones Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon final for the ages
MX Spring Creek 2023 Jett Lawrence leads field.jpg
Motocross 2023: Results and points after SuperMotocross Round 24 at Spring Creek
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_stage15posthit_230716.jpg
Velde breaks down Stage 15 of the Tour de France
nbc_indy_torontobigcrash_230716.jpg
Lap 1 caution after multi-car wreck in Toronto
nbc_golf_gt_rorywinintv_230716.jpg
McIlroy ‘really proud’ of Scottish Open finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Carlos Alcaraz dethrones Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon final for the ages
MX Spring Creek 2023 Jett Lawrence leads field.jpg
Motocross 2023: Results and points after SuperMotocross Round 24 at Spring Creek
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_stage15posthit_230716.jpg
Velde breaks down Stage 15 of the Tour de France
nbc_indy_torontobigcrash_230716.jpg
Lap 1 caution after multi-car wreck in Toronto
nbc_golf_gt_rorywinintv_230716.jpg
McIlroy ‘really proud’ of Scottish Open finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DeAndre Hopkins agrees to sign with Titans

  
Published July 16, 2023 02:14 PM

DeAndre Hopkins has found his new home.

Betting odds shifted this week to make the Titans the favorites to land the veteran wide receiver and anyone who wagered that way appears to be on their way to a payday. According to multiple reports on Sunday, Hopkins has agreed to a deal with the AFC South club.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he has agreed to a two-year deal worth $26 million with another $6 million available in incentives. He is set to have a base salary of $12 million for the 2023 season.

Hopkins visited with the Titans and Patriots after being released by the Cardinals this spring and New England was seen as the likelier landing spot at one point, but Hopkins will be catching passes from Ryan Tannehill rather than Mac Jones this season. That should be a plus for a Titans offense looking for more out of the passing game to provide balance to what Derrick Henry provides on the ground.