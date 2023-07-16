DeAndre Hopkins agrees to sign with Titans

DeAndre Hopkins has found his new home.

Betting odds shifted this week to make the Titans the favorites to land the veteran wide receiver and anyone who wagered that way appears to be on their way to a payday. According to multiple reports on Sunday, Hopkins has agreed to a deal with the AFC South club.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he has agreed to a two-year deal worth $26 million with another $6 million available in incentives. He is set to have a base salary of $12 million for the 2023 season.

Hopkins visited with the Titans and Patriots after being released by the Cardinals this spring and New England was seen as the likelier landing spot at one point, but Hopkins will be catching passes from Ryan Tannehill rather than Mac Jones this season. That should be a plus for a Titans offense looking for more out of the passing game to provide balance to what Derrick Henry provides on the ground.