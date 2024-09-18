 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuafootballculture_240918.jpg
Tua’s concussion highlights football cultural flaw
nbc_pft_tuaonir_240918.jpg
Examining Dolphins’ decision to place Tua on IR
nbc_pft_tuacontract_240918.jpg
Factors McDaniel, Dolphins must consider with Tua

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuafootballculture_240918.jpg
Tua’s concussion highlights football cultural flaw
nbc_pft_tuaonir_240918.jpg
Examining Dolphins’ decision to place Tua on IR
nbc_pft_tuacontract_240918.jpg
Factors McDaniel, Dolphins must consider with Tua

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Williams “feeling good” after playing more than expected in Week 2

  
Published September 18, 2024 09:06 AM

After the Jets’ Week One loss to the 49ers, head coach Robert Saleh said the team wanted to get wide receiver Mike Williams on the field more and they accomplished that mission against the Titans.

Williams played nine snaps against the Niners, but he played 35 snaps against the Titans in the Jets’ 24-17 win. He was originally scheduled to play 20-25 snaps, but Williams said on Tuesday that he wasn’t having any issues with his knee and didn’t want to come out of the game.

“It was a little bit over the range that we were looking for, but I was feeling good. I’m not going to say let me get out of the game,” Williams said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “I mean, I want to play so, yeah, I hope the same thing happens in this game and then go out there and play.”

Williams was only targeted once during the game, but it came in a big spot and Williams came up with a 19-yard catch that set the stage for Braelon Allen’s game-winning score. With Williams doing well physically, there should be more throws in his direction in the weeks to come.