Mike Williams “feeling good” after playing more than expected in Week 2

After the Jets’ Week One loss to the 49ers, head coach Robert Saleh said the team wanted to get wide receiver Mike Williams on the field more and they accomplished that mission against the Titans.

Williams played nine snaps against the Niners, but he played 35 snaps against the Titans in the Jets’ 24-17 win. He was originally scheduled to play 20-25 snaps, but Williams said on Tuesday that he wasn’t having any issues with his knee and didn’t want to come out of the game.

“It was a little bit over the range that we were looking for, but I was feeling good. I’m not going to say let me get out of the game,” Williams said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “I mean, I want to play so, yeah, I hope the same thing happens in this game and then go out there and play.”

Williams was only targeted once during the game, but it came in a big spot and Williams came up with a 19-yard catch that set the stage for Braelon Allen’s game-winning score. With Williams doing well physically, there should be more throws in his direction in the weeks to come.