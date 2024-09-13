Robert Saleh: We’re trying to get Mike Williams on the field more

Wide receiver Mike Williams played a minor role in the Jets offense during their season-opening loss to the 49ers, but the team says that they’ll be working to change that in the coming games.

Williams is coming off a torn ACL and didn’t play in the preseason after signing with the Jets this spring, so it’s not surprising that the team eased him into the mix in his first game. Nine snaps is still a low number, however, and head coach Robert Saleh said the plan to get Williams more time was impacted by only running 51 offensive plays. The hope is for more on all fronts against the Titans in Week Two and in the weeks to follow.

“We were trying to get to 15 last week,” Saleh said, via SNY. “Obviously, there weren’t enough opportunities. We were pacing that a little bit. If we would have gotten to a 65-play game like it normally would be, we would have been on pace. Long story short, we’re trying to get him on the field more.”

There’s plenty of things the Jets would like to see go differently after losing the opener and Williams’s impact on the offense is one of the top items on that list.