Mike Zimmer’s comments about Justin Fields become very relevant tonight

Before Week 1, former Vikings coach (now Cowboys defensive coordinator) Mike Zimmer aired a wide variety of grievances to Mark Craig of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Zimmer wisely said nothing about former Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, whom the Cowboys will face in Week 9.

Zimmer exercised no such discretion as to Sunday night’s opposing quarterback.

While complaining about former Vikings G.M. Rick Spielman’s effort to draft a quarterback in 2021, Zimmer said Spielman wanted to trade up for Justin Fields. And Zimmer added that Fields “hasn’t done anything.”

At the time, Russell Wilson was the Steelers’ both QB1 and healthy. Days later, Wilson aggravated his calf injury, and Fields took over.

The Steelers have won three of four games, and Fields doesn’t look like someone who “hasn’t done anything.” In a league where players and coaches search high and low for actual, perceived, and/or fabricated slights, Fields will be well aware of what Zimmer said — and he’ll be looking to show something tonight to the man who said he “hasn’t done anything.”