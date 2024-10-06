 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Zimmer’s comments about Justin Fields become very relevant tonight

  
Published October 6, 2024 11:08 AM

Before Week 1, former Vikings coach (now Cowboys defensive coordinator) Mike Zimmer aired a wide variety of grievances to Mark Craig of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Zimmer wisely said nothing about former Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, whom the Cowboys will face in Week 9.

Zimmer exercised no such discretion as to Sunday night’s opposing quarterback.

While complaining about former Vikings G.M. Rick Spielman’s effort to draft a quarterback in 2021, Zimmer said Spielman wanted to trade up for Justin Fields. And Zimmer added that Fields “hasn’t done anything.”

At the time, Russell Wilson was the Steelers’ both QB1 and healthy. Days later, Wilson aggravated his calf injury, and Fields took over.

The Steelers have won three of four games, and Fields doesn’t look like someone who “hasn’t done anything.” In a league where players and coaches search high and low for actual, perceived, and/or fabricated slights, Fields will be well aware of what Zimmer said — and he’ll be looking to show something tonight to the man who said he “hasn’t done anything.”