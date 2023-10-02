Miles Sanders: “It’s not cool” the Panthers are being booed at home

Panthers running back Miles Sanders wishes the Carolina fans would be more supportive.

Sanders was asked after Sunday’s loss to the Vikings what he thought of hearing boos from the home crowd. Sanders wasn’t happy about it.

“It’s not cool. It’s not cool at all. Especially at home. It’s not a good feeling,” Sanders said.

But watching the Panthers’ offense this season, it’s hard not to say the fans are justified in their booing. Sanders came to Carolina on a four-year, $25.4 million contract this offseason, and he has managed just 158 yards on 54 carries so far this season, a paltry average of 2.9 yards per carry. Fans booing Sanders when he gained 19 yards on 13 carries yesterday were just doing what fans do.

The Panthers are 0-4. Until they win a game, they should expect to be booed.