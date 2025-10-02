 Skip navigation
Milton Williams out of Patriots practice Thursday, Carlton Davis limited

  
Published October 2, 2025 04:32 PM

The Patriots had a few defensive players take steps in the wrong direction on Thursday’s injury report.

Defensive tackle Milton Williams went from limited participation on Wednesday to out of practice entirely on Thursday. Williams, who has nine tackles and two sacks this season, is dealing with an ankle injury.

Cornerback Carlton Davis was added to the injury report on Thursday. He was limited with an illness. Linebacker Marte Mapu (neck) went from full to limited participation.

Edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson (knee) and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (hamstring) moved from out of practice to limited participation. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore (not injury related), left tackle Will Campbell (shoulder), right guard Mike Onwenu (shoulder), linebacker Jahlani Tavai (calf), and guard Jared Wilson (ankle, knee) were all full participants.