Milton Williams strips Patrick Mahomes, Eagles stretch lead to 40-6

  
Published February 9, 2025 09:50 PM

The Eagles are up big in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIX and their defense isn’t letting up.

One play after the Eagles extended their lead to 37-6, defensive tackle Milton Williams stripped Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on a sack and recovered the ball on the Chiefs’ 18-yard-line. Williams picked up a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct on the play and the Chiefs defense held the Eagles without a first down, but the Eagles were still able to pick up three more points on Jake Elliott’s fourth field goal of the night.

Williams has two of the six sacks that Philly has to this point in the game and the Eagles defense has held the Chiefs to just six first downs on the night.

Elliott’s kick made it 40-6 with just over eight minutes left to play at the Superdome.