Minkah Fitzpatrick, Elandon Roberts off injury report, set to play vs. Bills

The Steelers won’t have T.J. Watt for Sunday’s game against the Bills but the rest of the team’s 53-man roster will be available.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, linebacker Elandon Roberts, running back Najee Harris, and guard Isaac Seumalo are all off the injury report for the wild card matchup with Buffalo.

Fitzpatrick has missed the last three games with a knee injury. He said earlier this week that he would be ready to play on Sunday and now that is official. He was a full participant in practice all week.

Roberts (pectoral) was limited on Wednesday but fully participated on Thursday and Friday. Harris (knee) was a full participant on Thursday and Friday after missing Wednesday. Seumalo (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday or Friday but was full on Thursday.

Head coach Mike Tomlin ruled out Watt (knee) earlier in the week.