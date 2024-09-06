Mitchell Trubisky off injury report, set to back up Josh Allen Sunday

The Bills will have backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky available if they need him on Sunday.

Trubisky’s knee injury kept him off the field for a while in August, but he practiced every day this week and moved up to full participation the last two days. Trubisky did not receive an injury designation on Friday’s injury report, which puts him on track to be in the lineup against Arizona.

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel (toe) is also off the report and on track to play.

Defensive ends Javon Solomon (oblique) and Dawuane Smoot (toe) did not practice on Friday. Solomon has been ruled out and Smoot is listed as questionable.