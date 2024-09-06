 Skip navigation
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
Packers can make a 'statement' against Eagles
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
Packers can make a 'statement' against Eagles
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Mitchell Trubisky off injury report, set to back up Josh Allen Sunday

  
Published September 6, 2024 03:38 PM

The Bills will have backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky available if they need him on Sunday.

Trubisky’s knee injury kept him off the field for a while in August, but he practiced every day this week and moved up to full participation the last two days. Trubisky did not receive an injury designation on Friday’s injury report, which puts him on track to be in the lineup against Arizona.

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel (toe) is also off the report and on track to play.

Defensive ends Javon Solomon (oblique) and Dawuane Smoot (toe) did not practice on Friday. Solomon has been ruled out and Smoot is listed as questionable.