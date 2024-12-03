Monday Night Football: Broncos escape Browns 41-32 with two pick-sixes

Jameis Winston threw for 497 yards and four touchdowns, but the Browns didn’t win because of the two pick-sixes he threw.

The Broncos escaped with a 41-32 win, with Nik Bonitto and Ja’Quan McMillian getting interception returns for touchdowns. Denver improved to 8-5, while Cleveland fell to 3-9.

In an exciting game that had four lead changes, the Browns shredded the Denver defense for 552 yards, but the Broncos defenders had the last celebration. The Broncos intercepted Winston three times, two of them in the final two minutes, with two returned for touchdowns.

Bonitto’s 71-yard pick-six came with 1:38 left in the first half when he stepped in front of tight end Jordan Akins. It changed the momentum with the Browns driving for the lead before the half.

McMillian’s 44-yard pick-six with 1:48 left in the game iced it. He dove in front of Elijah Moore, and after Moore didn’t touch him down, he got off the ground and ran to the end zone.

The Broncos’ final interception came with the Browns on the 2-yard line with 44 seconds left. Cody Barton ran for 56 yards before Nick Chubb dragged him down. That allowed Denver to finish in victory formation.

Winston completed 34 of 58 passes.

The Broncos regained the lead for the last time on a 27-yard field goal by Wil Lutz with 2:54 remaining. Coach Sean Payton initially left his offense on the field on fourth-and-1 at the Cleveland 9 before changing his mind.

Analytics said kick the field goal, and it gave the Broncos a 34-32 lead. That was enough.

Browns receiver Jerry Jeudy, traded by the Broncos in March, set an NFL record with 235 yards. It was the most receiving yards ever by a receiver against his former team. He had nine catches, a touchdown and a two-point conversion. But it wasn’t enough.

Moore had eight catches for 111 yards, and David Njoku caught two touchdown passes.

The Broncos gained 400 yards as Bo Nix went 18-of-35 for 294 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Marvin Mims had three catches for 105 yards, including a 93-yard score, and Courtland Sutton caught six passes for 102 yards.