Monday Night Football: Chargers without WR Quentin Johnston, TE Hayden Hurst, DE Joey Bosa

  
Published October 21, 2024 07:49 PM

The Chargers listed three players as doubtful to play in Monday Night Football, and, as expected, none are available tonight.

Wide receiver Quentin Johnston (ankle), edge rusher Joey Bosa (hip) and tight end Hayden Hurst (groin) will not play. They are among the team’s inactives.

None of the three practiced this week.

Bosa has played only three games, with his last coming on Sept. 22. He has two sacks.

Wide receiver Derius Davis (hamstring) also won’t play after being listed as questionable. The Chargers will have wide receivers Ladd McConkey (hip) and Simi Fehoko (shoulder, groin), both of whom were questionable.

The team’s other inactives are quarterback Easton Stick, offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes and offensive lineman Jordan McFadden. Stick will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

The Cardinals will have outside linebacker Kyzir White (knee) and running back Trey Benson (illness). Both are active after being listed as questionable.

Arizona’s inactives are defensive back Kei’Trel Clark, tight end Travis Vokolek, wide receiver Xavier Weaver, outside linebacker Xavier Thomas, linebacker Owen Pappoe (hip) and outside linebacker Victor Dimukeje.