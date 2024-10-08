Monday Night Football: Chiefs dominate first half, lead 16-7 at halftime

The Chiefs dominated the first half, and the Saints are lucky to be down only nine points.

Kansas City leads 16-7 after going only 1-for-4 in the red zone. The Chiefs settled for Harrison Butker field goals of 26, 34 and 28 yards with drives that ended at the New Orleans 8, 16 and 9.

The Chiefs’ only touchdown came on their first drive, a 5-yard run by Kareem Hunt, after safety Bryan Cook picked Derek Carr at the Kansas City 22. Carr threw the ball up for grabs into double coverage as he was being pressured.

The Chiefs outgained the Saints 277 yards to 112 with 44 plays to the Saints’ 22. Patrick Mahomes completed 19 of 27 passes for 216 yards. Travis Kelce is having his best night of the season with eight catches for 67 yards, and he had a lateral to Samaje Perine for another 15 yards as the Chiefs overcame a second-and-34 on one of their field goal drives.

Kansas City punted only once.

Carr was 9-of-14 for 85 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He threw a 43-yard pass to Rashid Shaheed for New Orleans’ only score. Shaheed has two catches for 58 yards.