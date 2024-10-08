 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week5superlatives_241007.jpg
Week 5 superlatives: Giants, Vikings earn big wins
nbc_pft_cards49ers_241007.jpg
49ers failed in big moments against Cardinals
nbc_pft_joshallen_241007.jpg
Simms: ‘I don’t believe in the Bills’ after Week 5

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week5superlatives_241007.jpg
Week 5 superlatives: Giants, Vikings earn big wins
nbc_pft_cards49ers_241007.jpg
49ers failed in big moments against Cardinals
nbc_pft_joshallen_241007.jpg
Simms: ‘I don’t believe in the Bills’ after Week 5

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Monday Night Football: Chiefs dominate first half, lead 16-7 at halftime

  
Published October 7, 2024 09:51 PM

The Chiefs dominated the first half, and the Saints are lucky to be down only nine points.

Kansas City leads 16-7 after going only 1-for-4 in the red zone. The Chiefs settled for Harrison Butker field goals of 26, 34 and 28 yards with drives that ended at the New Orleans 8, 16 and 9.

The Chiefs’ only touchdown came on their first drive, a 5-yard run by Kareem Hunt, after safety Bryan Cook picked Derek Carr at the Kansas City 22. Carr threw the ball up for grabs into double coverage as he was being pressured.

The Chiefs outgained the Saints 277 yards to 112 with 44 plays to the Saints’ 22. Patrick Mahomes completed 19 of 27 passes for 216 yards. Travis Kelce is having his best night of the season with eight catches for 67 yards, and he had a lateral to Samaje Perine for another 15 yards as the Chiefs overcame a second-and-34 on one of their field goal drives.

Kansas City punted only once.

Carr was 9-of-14 for 85 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He threw a 43-yard pass to Rashid Shaheed for New Orleans’ only score. Shaheed has two catches for 58 yards.