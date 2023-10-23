Monday Night Football: Christian McCaffrey, Dre Greenlaw are active

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is dressed for Monday Night Football.

The team released its inactives 90 minutes before kickoff, and McCaffrey’s name is not among the seven players listed. Left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) is. He will not play after being listed as doubtful in the final injury report of the week.

McCaffrey has an oblique injury that had him questionable for tonight’s game.

He was limited Saturday in his return to practice.

The questions now become: How much will McCaffrey play and how effective will he be?

He is seeking to extend his streak of consecutive games with a touchdown to 16.

San Francisco has Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason behind McCaffrey.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (hamstring) also is active after being listed as questionable.

The 49ers already had ruled out receiver Deebo Samuel (shoulder) for this week and next week. Quarterback Brandon Allen, defensive tackle Kalia Davis, linebacker Jalen Graham, running back Ty Davis-Price and tight end Brayden Willis are healthy scratches. Allen will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

The Vikings’ inactives are safety Lewis Cine, cornerback Najee Thompson, tight end Nick Muse, linebacker Andre Carter II, left guard Ezra Cleveland (foot) and offensive tackle Hakeem Adeniji.

Dalton Risner, who the team signed to a one-year, $3 million deal late last month, will start for Cleveland.

Cornerback Akayleb Evans (oblique) and receiver Jalen Nailor (hamstring) are active after being listed as questionable.