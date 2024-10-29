Monday Night Football: Giants, Steelers tied 9-9 at halftime

The Giants and Steelers both have scored touchdowns. They just haven’t scored touchdowns that counted.

The teams combined for six first-half field goals and are tied 9-9 at halftime.

The Steelers gained 237 yards and the Giants 183 in the first half, but Pittsburgh went 0-for-3 in the red zone and New York was 0-for-2.

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell kicked field goals of 31, 25 and 27, and Giants kicker Greg Joseph was good on kicks of 29, 39 and 44 yards.

The Steelers had a 11-yard touchdown throw from Russell Wilson to George Pickens nullified by a facemask penalty on offensive lineman Broderick Jones with 11:35 remaining in the first quarter.

With 12:55 left in the half, Daniel Jones found Chris Manhertz for a 16-yard score. But Malik Nabers was called for an illegal shift to negate the touchdown.

The Steelers had a touchdown reversed, too, after Pickens’ right foot hit twice but his left foot never touched inbounds as Giants defensive back Deonte Banks pushed him out of the back of the end zone. Officials initially called it a touchdown, but replay assist quickly corrected it.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin threw his red flag anyway and lost a timeout for challenging a play that is automatically reviewed.

Wilson has completed 11 of 18 passes for 131 yards, hitting seven different receivers, and Najee Harris has run for 82 yards on 10 carries.

Jones is 11-of-16 for 141 yards, with Darius Slayton catching three passes for 90 yards.