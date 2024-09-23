Monday Night Football: Jaguars S Darnell Savage is inactive vs. Bills

Jaguars safety Darnell Savage will not play in Monday Night Football.

Savage, who was questionable with a quad injury, is among the team’s inactives for the game against the Bills.

Rookie corner Jarrian Jones will fill in for Savage in the slot.

The Jaguars already had ruled out tight end Evan Engram (hamstring). He was injured during warmups before the Week 2 loss to the Browns. Brenton Strange again will replace Engram.

The Jaguars’ other inactives are defensive end Myles Cole, offensive lineman Javon Foster, offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, defensive tackle Esezi Otomewo and defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson.

The Bills’ inactives are linebacker Terrel Bernard (pectoral), cornerback Taron Johnson (forearm), safety Mike Edwards, linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio and offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark.

Defensive end Dawuane Smoot will make his Bills debut against his former team, and rookie linebacker Joe Andreessen will make his NFL debut.