Monday Night Football: LB Roquan Smith inactive, but DT Travis Jones will play

The Ravens officially will play the Chargers in Monday Night Football without linebacker Roquan Smith.

Smith injured his hamstring in the Week 11 loss to the Steelers, and he was listed as questionable after missing all three days of practice. It is the first game Smith will miss because of injury since joining the Ravens in the middle of the 2022 season.

The Ravens’ other inactives are cornerback Arthur Maulet (calf), safety Sanoussi Kane (ankle), running back Rasheen Ali, center Nick Samac and outside linebacker David Ojabo.

Center Tyler Linderbaum (back) and defensive tackle Travis Jones (ankle) both are active after being listed as questionable.

The Chargers will have outside linebacker Khalil Mack (groin) and wide receiver Ladd McConkey (shoulder). Both are active after being listed as questionable.

The Chargers’ inactives are linebacker Denzel Perryman (groin), wide receiver DJ Chark, cornerback Cam Hart (concussion/ankle), running back Kimani Vidal, offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes, offensive lineman Jordan McFadden and quarterback Easton Stick. Stick will serve as the emergency third quarterback.