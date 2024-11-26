 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eaglesdefandofficiatingv3_241125.jpg
Refs let Sirianni tinker with penalty decision
nbc_pft_chiefsbroncos_241125.jpg
Chiefs, Broncos pace AFC West with Week 12 wins
nbc_pft_superlatives_241125.jpg
Week 12 superlatives: Buccaneers, Dolphins win big

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eaglesdefandofficiatingv3_241125.jpg
Refs let Sirianni tinker with penalty decision
nbc_pft_chiefsbroncos_241125.jpg
Chiefs, Broncos pace AFC West with Week 12 wins
nbc_pft_superlatives_241125.jpg
Week 12 superlatives: Buccaneers, Dolphins win big

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Monday Night Football: LB Roquan Smith inactive, but DT Travis Jones will play

  
Published November 25, 2024 07:00 PM

The Ravens officially will play the Chargers in Monday Night Football without linebacker Roquan Smith.

Smith injured his hamstring in the Week 11 loss to the Steelers, and he was listed as questionable after missing all three days of practice. It is the first game Smith will miss because of injury since joining the Ravens in the middle of the 2022 season.

The Ravens’ other inactives are cornerback Arthur Maulet (calf), safety Sanoussi Kane (ankle), running back Rasheen Ali, center Nick Samac and outside linebacker David Ojabo.

Center Tyler Linderbaum (back) and defensive tackle Travis Jones (ankle) both are active after being listed as questionable.

The Chargers will have outside linebacker Khalil Mack (groin) and wide receiver Ladd McConkey (shoulder). Both are active after being listed as questionable.

The Chargers’ inactives are linebacker Denzel Perryman (groin), wide receiver DJ Chark, cornerback Cam Hart (concussion/ankle), running back Kimani Vidal, offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes, offensive lineman Jordan McFadden and quarterback Easton Stick. Stick will serve as the emergency third quarterback.