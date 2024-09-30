Monday Night Football: Lions DB Brian Branch is inactive

Lions safety Brian Branch was cleared from concussion protocol last week, but then popped up on the injury report Sunday with an illness. The team listed him as doubtful.

It is unknown whether the illness is related to the concussion.

One of Branch’s $10,128 fines last week was for unnecessary roughness for use of the helmet on Cardinals tight end Trey McBride. McBride and Branch left the game with concussions.

Branch entered Week 4 leading the league in passes defended with seven, and he also leads the Lions in tackles (22).

The Lions are down to their fourth safety, Brandon Joseph, who has played only five snaps of defense this season.

The team’s other inactives are offensive lineman Giovanni Manu, center Frank Ragnow (pectoral) and wide receiver Isaiah Williams.

Seahawks linebacker Jerome Baker (hamstring) will not play after being listed as questionable.

The Seahawks’ other inactives are linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (knee), linebacker Boye Mafe (knee), defensive end Leonard Williams (ribs), defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (hamstring), offensive guard Sataoa Laumea and offensive tackle Mike Jerrell.