 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patriots49ers_240930.jpg
When will Maye supplant Brissett in New England?
nbc_pft_brownsraiders_240930.jpg
Simms: Watson’s poor play is holding Browns back
nbc_pft_bearsramsfalcsaintsv2_240930.jpg
Cousins: Falcons still have ‘a lot to fix’

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patriots49ers_240930.jpg
When will Maye supplant Brissett in New England?
nbc_pft_brownsraiders_240930.jpg
Simms: Watson’s poor play is holding Browns back
nbc_pft_bearsramsfalcsaintsv2_240930.jpg
Cousins: Falcons still have ‘a lot to fix’

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Monday Night Football: Lions DB Brian Branch is inactive

  
Published September 30, 2024 06:58 PM

Lions safety Brian Branch was cleared from concussion protocol last week, but then popped up on the injury report Sunday with an illness. The team listed him as doubtful.

It is unknown whether the illness is related to the concussion.

One of Branch’s $10,128 fines last week was for unnecessary roughness for use of the helmet on Cardinals tight end Trey McBride. McBride and Branch left the game with concussions.

Branch entered Week 4 leading the league in passes defended with seven, and he also leads the Lions in tackles (22).

The Lions are down to their fourth safety, Brandon Joseph, who has played only five snaps of defense this season.

The team’s other inactives are offensive lineman Giovanni Manu, center Frank Ragnow (pectoral) and wide receiver Isaiah Williams.

Seahawks linebacker Jerome Baker (hamstring) will not play after being listed as questionable.

The Seahawks’ other inactives are linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (knee), linebacker Boye Mafe (knee), defensive end Leonard Williams (ribs), defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (hamstring), offensive guard Sataoa Laumea and offensive tackle Mike Jerrell.