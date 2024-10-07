 Skip navigation
Monday Night Football: Mecole Hardman is active for the Chiefs vs. Saints

  
Published October 7, 2024 07:13 PM

Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman is active for Monday Night Football.

Hardman was listed as questionable with a knee injury.

He popped up on the practice report Thursday as a limited participant and didn’t practice Friday before full participation Saturday.

The Chiefs’ inactives are offensive lineman CJ Hanson, offensive tackle Ethan Driskell, defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu and defensive end Cameron Thomas.

The Saints’ inactives are linebacker Willie Gay (hand), tight end Taysom Hill (rib), quarterback Spencer Rattler, linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring), offensive guard Cesar Ruiz (knee), defensive tackle Khristian Boyd and defensive end Payton Turner (knee). Rattler will serve as the emergency third quarterback.