More than 24 hours later, the football world waits for Lane Kiffin’s decision

Saturday is waning. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin’s decision remains unknown.

After Mississippi beat Mississippi State in the annual Egg Bowl on Friday, Kiffin said he’ll make a decision about his future (Mississippi or LSU) on Saturday. More than 24 hours later, crickets.

As of last night, we heard Kiffin was lining up his staff in Baton Rouge. As of this posting, the crickets are still chirping.

Kiffin, who once upon a time coached the Raiders, has propelled Mississippi to the College Football Playoff. There has been plenty of talk from the talking heads about whether Kiffin, if he goes, should be permitted to finish the season with the Rebels. But why would he want to? Every minute spent working on his old job would be one fewer minute he’ll be able to spend on his next job.

It’s a defect of a reality that allows college programs to pursue coaches from other college programs before their seasons have ended. Those who are defending Kiffin need to keep that same energy when a player makes a business decision.

The current system allows this to happen. Which means the current system stinks. Until it changes, Kiffin has every right to consider taking the LSU job. But, please, don’t whine about the transfer portal or NIL payments when it comes to players.