Mykel Williams excited to learn from Nick Bosa, Robert Saleh

49ers rookie edge rusher Mykel Williams has been an NFL player only a month. Yet, with Nick Bosa taking Williams under his wing, Williams said he’s learned a lot.

“Learning from Bosa -- Bosa came in and helped me tremendously,” Williams told Kay Adams on Up and Adams on Tuesday, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Like, he’s a great teammate, telling me little stuff about angles and timing and hands. He’s really been adding to my game.”

The 49ers made Williams the 11th overall pick to start opposite Bosa, who is a five-time Pro Bowler.

The duo gives defensive coordinator Robert Saleh a lot to work with. Saleh is back for a second stint under Kyle Shanahan, rejoining the 49ers after being fired from the Jets.

“It’s been great, man,” Williams told Adams, “just playing for Saleh and in his scheme and his system, where he gives us so much freedom to go do our natural talents, what we’re supposed to do. . . . It allows me to go be the pass rusher and the run stopper that I can be. It allows me to play to my strengths. I just thank Saleh for having this scheme and this system.”