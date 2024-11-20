Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward off injury report, set to play vs. Steelers

The Browns added Myles Garrett to Tuesday’s injury report, but the star defensive end is OK for Thursday night.

Cleveland’s final injury report of the week indicates Garrett (hip) has no game status and is set to play in the Week 12 matchup against Pittsburgh.

Garrett was listed as limited on Wednesday’s report.

In 10 games this season, Garrett has recorded 7.0 sacks with 10 tackles for loss and 15 QB hits. He’s also forced two fumbles.

Cornerback Denzel Ward (ribs, ankle) is also off the injury report, as is cornerback Greg Newsome (shoulder), tight end David Njoku (knee), receiver Elijah Moore (shoulder), and guard Joel Bitonio (pectoral).

But left tackle Jedrick Wills (knee) and tight end Geoff Swaim (concussion) have been ruled out. Wills was trying to return after losing his job to Dawand Jones — who then suffered a fractured fibula in last week’s loss to the Saints.

Linebacker Jordan Hicks (elbow, triceps), defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (shoulder), receiver Jerry Jeudy (knee), and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (right finger) are also set to play on Thursday.