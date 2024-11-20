 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_nixhittingstride_241120.jpg
Nix ‘surgically explosive’ for Broncos as of late
nbc_csu_billsbeatchiefsd_241120.jpg
Bills have changed dynamic of matchup with Chiefs
nbc_csu_jetsfiredouglas_241120.jpg
Where it went wrong for Douglas after Jets firing

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_nixhittingstride_241120.jpg
Nix ‘surgically explosive’ for Broncos as of late
nbc_csu_billsbeatchiefsd_241120.jpg
Bills have changed dynamic of matchup with Chiefs
nbc_csu_jetsfiredouglas_241120.jpg
Where it went wrong for Douglas after Jets firing

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward off injury report, set to play vs. Steelers

  
Published November 20, 2024 02:19 PM

The Browns added Myles Garrett to Tuesday’s injury report, but the star defensive end is OK for Thursday night.

Cleveland’s final injury report of the week indicates Garrett (hip) has no game status and is set to play in the Week 12 matchup against Pittsburgh.

Garrett was listed as limited on Wednesday’s report.

In 10 games this season, Garrett has recorded 7.0 sacks with 10 tackles for loss and 15 QB hits. He’s also forced two fumbles.

Cornerback Denzel Ward (ribs, ankle) is also off the injury report, as is cornerback Greg Newsome (shoulder), tight end David Njoku (knee), receiver Elijah Moore (shoulder), and guard Joel Bitonio (pectoral).

But left tackle Jedrick Wills (knee) and tight end Geoff Swaim (concussion) have been ruled out. Wills was trying to return after losing his job to Dawand Jones — who then suffered a fractured fibula in last week’s loss to the Saints.

Linebacker Jordan Hicks (elbow, triceps), defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (shoulder), receiver Jerry Jeudy (knee), and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (right finger) are also set to play on Thursday.