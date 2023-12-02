Myles Garrett has “no restrictions” from injured shoulder

After missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a shoulder injury suffered on Sunday in Denver, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is good to go on Friday.

He fully participated in practice on Friday, and he has been removed from the injury report.

Asked by reporters on Friday how the shoulder is feeling, Garrett said, “A lot better.”

Does he have any restrictions or limitations?

“Not at the moment,” Garrett said. “Anything could change the flow of the game, but I’m feeling great right now.”

He said the had doubt on “Monday maybe” regarding his ability to play.

“But if I got another shoulder, I’m going to use it,” Garrett said. “Go off the left side, find a way. Don’t find excuses. Find a way.”

He said this injury was “pretty similar” to the shoulder injury he suffered last year in a car accident, but that it doesn’t relate back to the old injury.

Coach Kevin Stefanski credited Garrett for finding a way to play.

"[W]ith Myles and I’d say a bunch of our guys . . . they fight their butts off to get to Sunday, and that’s what Myles did, and he always does,” Stefanski told reporters on Friday. “Nobody’s feeling 100 percent in the National Football League when you get to December, but he sets a great example for our football team, like a lot of our guys do.”

Garrett’s presence will help the Browns get their eighth game of the year, as they try to get to the playoffs.