Myles Garrett misses practice with an illness, but is set to play Sunday

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett didn’t practice to close out the week, but the Raiders will still have to worry about him on Sunday.

Garrett missed Friday’s practice with an illness, but he has no injury designation and head coach Kevin Stefanski said he expects to have him in the lineup in Week 12. Garrett heads into the weekend with a league-high 15 sacks on the season.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel took part in practice as a limited participant, which shows he’s making progress toward clearing the concussion protocol after being injured last Sunday. Gabriel has been ruled out for Sunday, however, and Shedeur Sanders will make his first NFL start.

Wide receiver Jamari Thrash (foot) and defensive end Alex Wright (quad) have also been ruled out. Right tackle Jack Conklin (knee) is listed as questionable.