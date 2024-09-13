Myles Garrett, Za’Darius Smith will play Sunday

The Browns will have defensive ends Myles Garrett (foot) and Za’Darius Smith (back) on Sunday. Both returned to the practice field Friday and neither has a designation.

Smith downplayed his absence Thursday as “more a vet day” for rest than a back injury that kept him out.

Garrett, though, concedes that there is something to his foot issue, which he was dealing with during the Browns’ loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

“I wouldn’t say there’s nothing to worry about,” Garrett said Friday, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “Just something for us to manage and be conscious of, at least for myself, be conscious of and be just a little cautious.”

Garrett said “we’ll see” when asked whether he expected the injury to bother him against the Jaguars.

He made two tackles, a sack and a forced fumble against the Cowboys.

The Browns won’t have left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee) or tight end David Njoku (ankle) as both are ruled out. Right tackle Jack Conklin (knee) is questionable.

James Hudson III started at left tackle against the Cowboys with both Wills and Conklin inactive in Week 1. Hudson or Conklin, if he’s active, are possibilities to start at left tackle against the Jaguars. Coach Kevin Stefanski wouldn’t reveal who will start.