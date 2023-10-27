Myles Jack has bought a hockey team

Former NFL linebacker Myles Jack has retired from football, but he’s staying in sports.

Jack, along with his mother, LaSonjia, recently purchased the Allen Americans of the ECHL. They are the first Black majority owners of any franchise in ECHL history.

“From the football field to the business world I have always brought passion and leadership to my teams,” Jack said in a statement issued earlier this month. “The opportunity to lead this franchise and serve our great fans is an incredible responsibility. I’m excited to bring a first-class, family friendly entertainment option to this community alongside our great partners.”

More recently, Jack appeared on The Hockey News On The ‘E’ podcast. Here’s the link to it.

Jack made it clear that he’s going to be “very involved” in the team. He said he even plans to ride on the bus with the team to away games.

The Allen Americans are based in Texas, near Dallas. The ECHL, founded in 1988, currently has 28 teams, with 26 in the United States and two in Canada.

Jack was a second-round pick of the Jaguars in 2016. He spent six years in Jacksonville. He played for the Steelers in 2022. He retired on August 20, two weeks after signing with the Eagles.