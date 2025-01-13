Nakobe Dean out for postseason with torn patellar tendon

There is some more information now on the injury suffered by Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean.

Philadelphia’s fears have been confirmed, as Dean sustained a torn patellar tendon in his knee, according to a report by NFL Media. He is out for the postseason and potentially beyond.

Dean, 24, had a breakout season for Philadelphia in his third year out of Georgia. He totaled 128 tackles with 3.0 sacks, four passes defensed, an interception, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

He had a pair of tackles for loss before exiting Sunday’s win over Green Bay.

The Eagles will play the winner of Monday night’s matchup between the Vikings and Rams in the divisional round.