Report: Raiders contacted Seahawks about D.K. Metcalf trade

The Seahawks say “a ton of teams” have called about a possible trade for receiver D.K. Metcalf. One of those teams is coached by the guy who drafted Metcalf six years ago.

According to Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, the Raiders have talked to the Seahawks about a Metcalf trade. New Las Vegas coach Pete Carroll coached the Seahawks when Metcalf arrived as the last player taken in round two.

The scouting of Metcalf included a meeting that featured the player entering shirtless — prompting Carroll to remove his own shirt.

Metcalf is due to make $18 million in 2025, the final year of his second contract. He’s reportedly looking for $30 million per year. And the Seahawks reportedly want a first- and third-round pick.