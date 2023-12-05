NBC won’t televise games of combined USFL, XFL

Plenty of questions remain to be answered about the merged XFL and USFL. One answer has emerged regarding the new venture.

NBC won’t be televising the games.

Via John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, NBC could not commit to football windows given the March 30 start date for the combined league.

“We enjoyed our relationship with the USFL and Fox, but the new earlier schedule made it impossible for us to continue,” NBC Sports spokesman Greg Hughes told Ourand. “We wish them success with the new league and their new partners.”

Previously, Fox and NBC shared the games of the USFL. As Ourand notes, the USFL/XFL combo platter likely will be televised by Fox and ESPN/ABC.

More details are expected in the not-too-distant future. A tweet from last week identifying the eight teams of the new league is, we’re told, premature.

Regardless, the clock is ticking. The new league debuts in less than four months.