NBC, YouTube TV reach short-term agreement

NBC is still on YouTube TV. For now.

Just as the long-term agreement to keep NBCUniversal’s channels on YouTube TV was expiring at midnight, the companies announced a short-term agreement to continue allowing YouTube TV subscribers to see NBC content.

That content includes Sunday Night Football as well as college football and other sports programming that fans won’t be able to see on YouTube TV if the short-term agreement doesn’t turn into a long-term agreement. The precise duration of the short-term agreement has not been announced.

PFT Live clips will continue to appear on YouTube while the agreement is in place, so you don’t need to email us.