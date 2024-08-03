Never in his wildest dreams did Andre Johnson think he’d make Hall of Fame

Andre Johnson was the last of seven inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. He was the first Texan.

The former receiver waited three years to earn a bust in Canton.

“I am truly honored to be your first National Football League Hall of Famer,” Johnson said to the Texans. “This accomplishment is not just about me. It is for us.

“Many, many people have had a role in my career, and today, we are going into the Hall of Fame.”

Johnson spent 12 of his 14 seasons in Houston after the Texans drafted him third overall. He caught 1,012 passes for 13,597 yards and 64 touchdowns with the Texans and played one season with the Colts and one with the Panthers to finish with 1,062 catches, 14,185 yards and 70 touchdowns.

It got him to Canton ahead of Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne, who also were finalists for the Class of 2024.

Texans fans chanted “An-dre!” throughout his speech as the current Texans team sat among the crowd.

“Not in my wildest dreams did I think that I would be in Canton, looking at a bronze statue of me that will be placed in a gallery with some of the greatest people to ever play the game,” Johnson said. “I didn’t even think about it.

“To the other 377 men who wear this gold jacket, I’m humbled, honored and happy as hell to join you in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”