NFC North is first division since realignment to have three nine-win teams by Week 14

  
Published December 4, 2024 12:11 PM

The NFC North is the best division in football this year. It’s one of the best divisions in football history.

The Lions are 11-1, the Vikings are 10-2 and the Packers are 9-3. That makes this year’s NFC North the first division to have three nine-win teams heading into Week 14 since the NFL realigned to its current format of eight four-team divisions in 2002.

The last time a division had three nine-win teams before Week 14 was in 1985, when the AFC East had the Patriots, Dolphins and Jets in a three-way tie at 9-4 heading into Week 14.

The Bears are in last place in the division at 4-8, giving the NFC North a cumulative record of 34-14, easily the best in the NFL.