NFL 2023 Week 14 early inactives: Vita Vea out for Buccaneers

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

The Buccaneers will be missing a big part of their defensive line in Sunday’s NFC South matchup with the Falcons.

Defensive tackle Vita Vea is inactive for the game. Vea was listed as questionable on Friday due to a toe injury that kept him out of practice all week. Linebacker K.J. Britt is active for the Bucs after also drawing a questionable tag.

On the Atlanta side, cornerback Jeff Okudah and center Drew Dalman are out after being listed as questionable.

Buccaneers at Falcons

Buccaneers: CB Jamel Dean, CB Keenan Isaac, RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn, DL Vita Vea, T Brandon Walton, LB Devin White, QB John Wolford

Falcons: C Drew Dalman, DL Joe Gaziano, LB Nate Landman, T Kaleb McGary, CB Jeff Okudah, DL David Onyemata

Colts at Bengals

Colts: C Jack Anderson, CB JuJu Brents, DT Eric Johnson, DE Isaiah Land, T Braden Smith, LB E.J. Speed, RB Jonathan Taylor

Bengals: RB Chris Evans, LB Devin Harper, OL Trey Hill, OL D’Ante Smith, DT Jay Tufele

Jaguars at Browns

Jaguars: CB Tyson Campbell, CB Tre Herndon, LB Yasir Abdullah, OL Walker Little, TE Brenton Strange, DT Foley Fatukasi, QB Nathan Rourke

Browns: CB Denzel Ward, LB Mohamoud Diabate, C Luke Wypler, DE Isaiah McGuire, DT Siaki Ika, T Dawand Jones

Texans at Jets

Texans: QB Case Keenum, RB Mike Boone, TE Dalton Schultz, G Nick Broeker, DE Myjai Sanders, CB Kris Boyd, S Deandre Houston-Carson

Jets: T Carter Warren, WR Jason Brownlee, DE Carl Lawson, CB Bryce Hall, LB Zaire Barnes, OL Austin Deculus, QB Brett Rypien

Rams at Ravens

Rams: K Mason Crosby, LB Ochaun Mathis, S Quentin Lake, OL Warren McClendon Jr., TE Tyler Higbee, DL Ernest Brown IV

Ravens: QB Josh Johnson, OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, OL Sam Mustipher, LB Malik Harrison, CB Rock Ya-Sin.

Lions at Bears

Lions: C Frank Ragnow, LB Charles Harris, CB Chase Lucas, CB Steven Gilmore, LB Trevor Nowaske, WR Antoine Green

Bears: OL Ja’Tyre Carter, WR Collin Johnson, DB Quindell Johnson, QB Nathan Peterman, DL Dominique Robinson, WR Equanimeous St. Brown

Panthers at Saints

Panthers: CB Shaquill Griffin, S Jammie Robinson, LB Eku Leota, T Ricky Lee, TE Hayden Hurst, WR Terrace Marshall Jr., DE DeShawn Williams

Saints: DT PJ Mustipher, LB Monty Rice, QB Taysom Hill, WR Rashid Shaheed, RB Kendre Miller, DE Isaiah Foskey, QB Jake Haener