NFL 2024 Week 14 early inactives: George Pickens will not play against Browns

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

A report on Sunday morning indicated that wide receiver George Pickens would play for the Steelers against the Browns on Sunday afternoon, but things turned out differently.

Pickens is inactive due to the hamstring injury that led to his addition to the injury report on Friday. Pickens was listed as questionable and his absence will be a significant one for the Steelers as they try to take another step toward winning the AFC North title.

Mike Williams, Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin, Scotty Miller, and Ben Skowronek will be the wideouts for Pittsburgh.

Browns at Steelers

Browns: QB Bailey Zappe, WR Cedric Tillman, RB D’Onta Foreman, CB Chigozie Anusiem, WR Jamari Thrash, DT Sam Kamara, DE James Houston

Steelers: QB Kyle Allen, WR George Pickens, DB Cory Trice, G Max Scharping, DL Dean Lowry

Saints at Giants

Saints: QB Spencer Rattler, WR Mason Tipton, RB Jordan Mims, LB Jaylan Ford, DT Khristian Boyd

Giants: CB Deonte Banks, CB Dru Phillips, LB Bobby Okereke, T Chris Hubbard, T Jermaine Eluemunor, DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches, CB Dee Williams

Falcons at Vikings

Falcons: RB Jase McClellan, CB Natrone Brooks, LB Rashaan Evans, OL Elijah Wilkinson, T Brandon Parker, WR Casey Washington

Vikings: LB Patrick Jones II, CB Stephon Gilmore, DL Levi Drake Rodrgiuez, C Dan Feeney, T Walker Rouse, QB Brett Rypien

Raiders at Buccaneers

Raiders: RB Zamir White, RB Alexander Mattison, CB Nate Hobbs, G Cody Whitehair, WR Ramel Keyton, TE Harrison Bryant, DT Matthew Butler

Buccaneers: LB K.J. Britt, DL Earnest Brown, TE Devin Culp, S Mike Edwards, CB Josh Hayes, LB J.J. Russell, EDGE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Panthers at Eagles

Panthers: LB Jadeveon Clowney, WR Jalen Coker, S Jammie Robinson, CB Shemar Bartholomew, CB Akayleb Evans, CB Caleb Farley, OL Jarrett Kingston

Eagles: QB Tanner McKee, OL Darian Kinnard, G Trevor Keegan, OL Nick Gates, WR Britain Covey, S Reed Blankenship, S Sydney Brown

Jaguars at Titans

Jaguars: DL Myles Cole, T Anton Harrison, DT Jordan Jefferson, RB D’Ernest Johnson, DT Esezi Otomewo, WR Josh Reynolds

Titans: WR Jha’Quan Jackson, LB Kenneth Murray, CB Roger McCreary, LB Jerome Baker, RB Joshua Kelley, CB Gabe Jeudy-Lally, OL Leroy Watson

Jets at Dolphins

Jets: RB Breece Hall, CB Sauce Gardner, CB Qwan’Tez Stiggers, WR Malachi Corley, OL Xavier Newman, EDGE Braiden McGregor

Dolphins: QB Skylar Thompson, CB Ethan Bonner, RB Raheem Mostert, OL Andrew Meyer, TE Jack Stoll, WR River Cracraft