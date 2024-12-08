NFL 2024 Week 14 early inactives: George Pickens will not play against Browns
Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.
A report on Sunday morning indicated that wide receiver George Pickens would play for the Steelers against the Browns on Sunday afternoon, but things turned out differently.
Pickens is inactive due to the hamstring injury that led to his addition to the injury report on Friday. Pickens was listed as questionable and his absence will be a significant one for the Steelers as they try to take another step toward winning the AFC North title.
Mike Williams, Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin, Scotty Miller, and Ben Skowronek will be the wideouts for Pittsburgh.
Browns at Steelers
Browns: QB Bailey Zappe, WR Cedric Tillman, RB D’Onta Foreman, CB Chigozie Anusiem, WR Jamari Thrash, DT Sam Kamara, DE James Houston
Steelers: QB Kyle Allen, WR George Pickens, DB Cory Trice, G Max Scharping, DL Dean Lowry
Saints at Giants
Saints: QB Spencer Rattler, WR Mason Tipton, RB Jordan Mims, LB Jaylan Ford, DT Khristian Boyd
Giants: CB Deonte Banks, CB Dru Phillips, LB Bobby Okereke, T Chris Hubbard, T Jermaine Eluemunor, DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches, CB Dee Williams
Falcons at Vikings
Falcons: RB Jase McClellan, CB Natrone Brooks, LB Rashaan Evans, OL Elijah Wilkinson, T Brandon Parker, WR Casey Washington
Vikings: LB Patrick Jones II, CB Stephon Gilmore, DL Levi Drake Rodrgiuez, C Dan Feeney, T Walker Rouse, QB Brett Rypien
Raiders at Buccaneers
Raiders: RB Zamir White, RB Alexander Mattison, CB Nate Hobbs, G Cody Whitehair, WR Ramel Keyton, TE Harrison Bryant, DT Matthew Butler
Buccaneers: LB K.J. Britt, DL Earnest Brown, TE Devin Culp, S Mike Edwards, CB Josh Hayes, LB J.J. Russell, EDGE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
Panthers at Eagles
Panthers: LB Jadeveon Clowney, WR Jalen Coker, S Jammie Robinson, CB Shemar Bartholomew, CB Akayleb Evans, CB Caleb Farley, OL Jarrett Kingston
Eagles: QB Tanner McKee, OL Darian Kinnard, G Trevor Keegan, OL Nick Gates, WR Britain Covey, S Reed Blankenship, S Sydney Brown
Jaguars at Titans
Jaguars: DL Myles Cole, T Anton Harrison, DT Jordan Jefferson, RB D’Ernest Johnson, DT Esezi Otomewo, WR Josh Reynolds
Titans: WR Jha’Quan Jackson, LB Kenneth Murray, CB Roger McCreary, LB Jerome Baker, RB Joshua Kelley, CB Gabe Jeudy-Lally, OL Leroy Watson
Jets at Dolphins
Jets: RB Breece Hall, CB Sauce Gardner, CB Qwan’Tez Stiggers, WR Malachi Corley, OL Xavier Newman, EDGE Braiden McGregor
Dolphins: QB Skylar Thompson, CB Ethan Bonner, RB Raheem Mostert, OL Andrew Meyer, TE Jack Stoll, WR River Cracraft