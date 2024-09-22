NFL 2024 Week 3 early inactives: Justin Herbert will play
Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s status was the biggest question mark heading into Sunday’s matchup of 2-0 teams in Pittsburgh and the answer came 90 minutes ahead of kickoff. Herbert, who was listed as questionable due to the ankle injury he suffered last week, is active against the Steelers.
Herbert’s mobility will likely be tested by Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt and the Chargers would love to have another big game from running back J.K. Dobbins in order to keep Herbert from feeling too much pressure on Sunday afternoon.
Chargers at Steelers
Chargers: LB Junior Colson, WR Joshua Palmer LB Junior Colson, CB Tarheeb Still, RB Kimani Vidal, OL Jordan McFadden, DL Justin Eboigbe
Steelers: G Isaac Seumalo, TE Mycole Pruitt, QB Russell Wilson, WR Roman Wilson, CB Darius Rush, S Terrell Edmunds
Texans at Vikings
Texans: RB Joe Mixon, RB Dameon Pierce, WR John Metchie, CB Myles Bryant, C Jarrett Patterson, LB Jamal Hill, DE Rashad Weaver
Vikings: WR Jordan Addison, LB Ivan Pace, LB Dallas Turner, T Walter Rouse, DL Levi Drake Rodriguez, CB Dwight McGlothern
Eagles at Saints
Eagles: WR A.J. Brown, LB Devin White, CB Eli Ricks, DT Byron Young, OL Trevor Keegan, OL Darian Kinnard, QB Tanner McKee
Saints: TE Taysom Hill, DT Khalen Saunders, LB D’Marco Jackson, WR A.T. Perry, QB Spencer Rattler, WR Bub Means
Broncos at Buccaneers
Broncos: LB Baron Browning, DB JL Skinner, WR Devaughn Vele, QB Zach Wilson, RB Blake Watson, DL Eyimoa Uwazurike, CB Kris Abrams-Draine, TE Lucas Krull
Buccaneers: DT Vita Vea, T Luke Goedeke, DL Calijah Kancey, WR Kameron Johnson, S Antoine Winfield, TE Devin Culp, LB Jose Ramirez
Packers at Titans
Packers: OL Jordan Morgan, QB Jordan Love, CB Carrington Valentine, S Kitan Oladapo, DL Brenton Cox Jr., T Travis Glover; DL Colby Wooden
Titans: DB Julius Wood, RB Jabari Small, LB Caleb Murphy, LB James Williams, OL John Ojukwu, TE David Martin-Robinson, TE Thomas Odukoya
Giants at Browns
Giants: DB Nick McCloud, S Anthony Johnson, LB Darius Muasau, LB Boogie Basham, G Jake Kubas, QB Tommy DeVito
Browns: T Jack Conklin, RB Pierre Strong, TE David Njoku, QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, CB Kahlef Hailassie, G Javion Cohen, WR Jamari Thrash
Bears at Colts
Bears: WR Keenan Allen, FB Khari Blasingame, DL Zacch Pickens, RB/WR Velus Jones, LB Noah Sewell, DE Dominique Robinson
Colts: DE Genard Avery, G Tanor Bortolini, QB Sam Ehlinger, T Blake Freeland, TE Will Mallory