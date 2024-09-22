NFL 2024 Week 3 early inactives: Justin Herbert will play

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s status was the biggest question mark heading into Sunday’s matchup of 2-0 teams in Pittsburgh and the answer came 90 minutes ahead of kickoff. Herbert, who was listed as questionable due to the ankle injury he suffered last week, is active against the Steelers.

Herbert’s mobility will likely be tested by Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt and the Chargers would love to have another big game from running back J.K. Dobbins in order to keep Herbert from feeling too much pressure on Sunday afternoon.

Chargers at Steelers

Chargers: LB Junior Colson, WR Joshua Palmer LB Junior Colson, CB Tarheeb Still, RB Kimani Vidal, OL Jordan McFadden, DL Justin Eboigbe

Steelers: G Isaac Seumalo, TE Mycole Pruitt, QB Russell Wilson, WR Roman Wilson, CB Darius Rush, S Terrell Edmunds

Texans at Vikings

Texans: RB Joe Mixon, RB Dameon Pierce, WR John Metchie, CB Myles Bryant, C Jarrett Patterson, LB Jamal Hill, DE Rashad Weaver

Vikings: WR Jordan Addison, LB Ivan Pace, LB Dallas Turner, T Walter Rouse, DL Levi Drake Rodriguez, CB Dwight McGlothern

Eagles at Saints

Eagles: WR A.J. Brown, LB Devin White, CB Eli Ricks, DT Byron Young, OL Trevor Keegan, OL Darian Kinnard, QB Tanner McKee

Saints: TE Taysom Hill, DT Khalen Saunders, LB D’Marco Jackson, WR A.T. Perry, QB Spencer Rattler, WR Bub Means

Broncos at Buccaneers

Broncos: LB Baron Browning, DB JL Skinner, WR Devaughn Vele, QB Zach Wilson, RB Blake Watson, DL Eyimoa Uwazurike, CB Kris Abrams-Draine, TE Lucas Krull

Buccaneers: DT Vita Vea, T Luke Goedeke, DL Calijah Kancey, WR Kameron Johnson, S Antoine Winfield, TE Devin Culp, LB Jose Ramirez

Packers at Titans

Packers: OL Jordan Morgan, QB Jordan Love, CB Carrington Valentine, S Kitan Oladapo, DL Brenton Cox Jr., T Travis Glover; DL Colby Wooden

Titans: DB Julius Wood, RB Jabari Small, LB Caleb Murphy, LB James Williams, OL John Ojukwu, TE David Martin-Robinson, TE Thomas Odukoya

Giants at Browns

Giants: DB Nick McCloud, S Anthony Johnson, LB Darius Muasau, LB Boogie Basham, G Jake Kubas, QB Tommy DeVito

Browns: T Jack Conklin, RB Pierre Strong, TE David Njoku, QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, CB Kahlef Hailassie, G Javion Cohen, WR Jamari Thrash

Bears at Colts

Bears: WR Keenan Allen, FB Khari Blasingame, DL Zacch Pickens, RB/WR Velus Jones, LB Noah Sewell, DE Dominique Robinson

Colts: DE Genard Avery, G Tanor Bortolini, QB Sam Ehlinger, T Blake Freeland, TE Will Mallory