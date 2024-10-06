NFL 2024 Week 5 early inactives: Tytus Howard, Taron Johnson out for Texans-Bills matchup

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

The Bills and Texans will both be without key players for Sunday’s game in Houston.

The Texans ruled running back Joe Mixon out on Friday and they announced on Sunday that right tackle Tytus Howard will miss the game as well. Howard was listed as questionable to play with a hamstring injury.

Buffalo won’t have cornerback Taron Johnson. He was listed as questionable to make his return with a forearm injury, but he will miss his fourth straight game.

Bills at Texans

Bills: C Will Clapp, DT Austin Johnson, CB Taron Johnson, DT Ed Oliver, S Taylor Rapp, WR Khalil Shakir, LB Edefuan Ulofoshio

Texans: DE Derek Barnett, LB Jake Hansen, T Tytus Howard, RB Joe Mixon, RB Dameon Pierce, WR Steven Sims

Panthers at Bears

Panthers: S Russ Yeast, RB Mike Boone, LB Josey Jewell, C Andrew Raym, G Jarrett Kingston, DE Jayden Peevy

Bears: WR Velus Jones Jr., FB Khari Blasingame, DL Zacch Pickens, DL Dominique Robinson, DB Terell Smith

Ravens at Bengals

Ravens: WR Devontez Walker, WR Deonte Harty, G Andrew Vorhees, C Nick Samac, LB Adisa Isaac, S Beau Brade

Bengals: WR Trenton Irwin, CB Mike Hilton, DE Ced Johnson, TE Tanner McLachlan, TE Tanner Hudson, DT Sheldon Rankins

Colts at Jaguars

Colts: T Blake Freeland, WR Anthony Gould, C Ryan Kelly, CB Kenny Moore, DE Kwity Paye, QB Anthony Richardson, RB Jonathan Taylor

Jaguars: TE Evan Engram, S Daniel Thomas, LB Yasir Abdullah, DE Myles Cole, OL Javon Foster, OL Cole Van Lanen, DT Jordan Jefferson

Dolphins at Patriots

Dolphins: QB Skylar Thompson, S Jordan Poyer, RB Jeff Wilson, Jr., CB Ethan Bonner, LB Channing Tindall, LB Mo Kamara, OL Andrew Meyer

Patriots: WR K.J. Osborn, S Kyle Dugger, WR Javon Baker, QB Joe Milton, DE Jamree Kromah, TE Jaheim Bell, S Jabrill Peppers

Browns at Commanders

Browns: T Jack Conklin, T James Hudson, LB Jordan Hicks, QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, CB Kahlef Hailassie, G Javion Cohen, WR Jamari Thrash

Commanders: QB Sam Hartman, QB Jeff Driskel, S Tyler Owens, LB Dominique Hampton, G Chris Paul, WR Noah Brown, DE Clelin Ferrell