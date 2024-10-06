NFL 2024 Week 5 early inactives: Tytus Howard, Taron Johnson out for Texans-Bills matchup
Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.
The Bills and Texans will both be without key players for Sunday’s game in Houston.
The Texans ruled running back Joe Mixon out on Friday and they announced on Sunday that right tackle Tytus Howard will miss the game as well. Howard was listed as questionable to play with a hamstring injury.
Buffalo won’t have cornerback Taron Johnson. He was listed as questionable to make his return with a forearm injury, but he will miss his fourth straight game.
Bills at Texans
Bills: C Will Clapp, DT Austin Johnson, CB Taron Johnson, DT Ed Oliver, S Taylor Rapp, WR Khalil Shakir, LB Edefuan Ulofoshio
Texans: DE Derek Barnett, LB Jake Hansen, T Tytus Howard, RB Joe Mixon, RB Dameon Pierce, WR Steven Sims
Panthers at Bears
Panthers: S Russ Yeast, RB Mike Boone, LB Josey Jewell, C Andrew Raym, G Jarrett Kingston, DE Jayden Peevy
Bears: WR Velus Jones Jr., FB Khari Blasingame, DL Zacch Pickens, DL Dominique Robinson, DB Terell Smith
Ravens at Bengals
Ravens: WR Devontez Walker, WR Deonte Harty, G Andrew Vorhees, C Nick Samac, LB Adisa Isaac, S Beau Brade
Bengals: WR Trenton Irwin, CB Mike Hilton, DE Ced Johnson, TE Tanner McLachlan, TE Tanner Hudson, DT Sheldon Rankins
Colts at Jaguars
Colts: T Blake Freeland, WR Anthony Gould, C Ryan Kelly, CB Kenny Moore, DE Kwity Paye, QB Anthony Richardson, RB Jonathan Taylor
Jaguars: TE Evan Engram, S Daniel Thomas, LB Yasir Abdullah, DE Myles Cole, OL Javon Foster, OL Cole Van Lanen, DT Jordan Jefferson
Dolphins at Patriots
Dolphins: QB Skylar Thompson, S Jordan Poyer, RB Jeff Wilson, Jr., CB Ethan Bonner, LB Channing Tindall, LB Mo Kamara, OL Andrew Meyer
Patriots: WR K.J. Osborn, S Kyle Dugger, WR Javon Baker, QB Joe Milton, DE Jamree Kromah, TE Jaheim Bell, S Jabrill Peppers
Browns at Commanders
Browns: T Jack Conklin, T James Hudson, LB Jordan Hicks, QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, CB Kahlef Hailassie, G Javion Cohen, WR Jamari Thrash
Commanders: QB Sam Hartman, QB Jeff Driskel, S Tyler Owens, LB Dominique Hampton, G Chris Paul, WR Noah Brown, DE Clelin Ferrell