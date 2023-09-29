NFL alters gambling policy, reducing player punishment for betting on other sports at work

The NFL has made changes to its gambling policy. And that’s good news for players who gamble on other sports at work.

Under the revised policy, the league has reduced the penalty for players who wager on other sports while on NFL premises or NFL business to two games for a first offense. Previously, the punishment was a six-game suspension.

For a second offense, it’s a six-game suspension. A third offensive results in a one-year suspension.

The punishment has increased for wagering on NFL games. A player who bets on a game involving his team now faces a minimum suspension of two years. That doubles the prior minimum suspension.

Ultimately, each suspension is determined by the league. And even though the NFL works with the NFL Players Association on these issues, the league has full and final control over the policy, in all respects.

Players remain free to wager on non-NFL sporting events while not at work. Which continues to raise the question of how it’s not an affront to the integrity of the game to place a bet on the sidewalks outside the team facility but becomes one once the player walks through the front door.

Also, there is no indication that the NFL has softened the rules for non-players. Currently, any non-player who bets on any sport, NFL or otherwise, faces extreme punishment, up to and including termination.