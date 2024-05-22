 Skip navigation
NFL announces 2026 draft will be in Pittsburgh

  
Published May 22, 2024 11:38 AM

The 2026 draft is officially headed to Pittsburgh.

Reports on Wednesday indicated that the NFL would award the event to the Steel City at the league meetings and an official announcement came a short time later. It’s the first time that the draft will be held in the city.

“We have a unique opportunity to spotlight this wonderful community on a global stage, benefiting Pittsburgh’s economy and entertaining football fans from all markets,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We know this pride of Pennsylvania will shine bright in 2026.”

The 2024 draft attracted a record number of fans in Detroit and the 2025 edition will take place in Green Bay before the league lands in Pittsburgh two years from now.