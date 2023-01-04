 Skip navigation
NFL announces Ravens-Bengals will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday

  
Published January 4, 2023 10:27 AM
January 4, 2023 08:08 AM
With the NFL announcing Bills-Bengals won’t resume “this week,” Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess what options the NFL has to proceed with the regular season following the Damar Hamlin injury.

The NFL has finalized its Week 18 schedule, with Ravens-Bengals kicking off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The league announced the kickoff time for Ravens-Bengals today. Previously, the plan was for the game to kick off at 1 p.m. if the Bengals beat the Bills on Monday night, and at 4:25 p.m. ET if the Bills beat the Bengals on Monday night. But when Bills-Bengals was halted after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday, it was unclear what the league would do.

It’s still unclear how that Bills-Bengals game will be handled in the standings, or whether the NFL will somehow change the postseason schedule to allow the Bills-Bengals game to be played.

If the NFL ultimately decides to cancel Bills-Bengals, the Bengals will win the AFC North regardless of the results of Sunday’s game against the Ravens. If the Bengals were to lose to the Ravens and then the league decides to alter the postseason game and finish the Bills-Bengals game, then the Bengals would need to win that game to win the AFC North.

All other games on the Week 18 schedule will kick off at their previously announced times, the league has confirmed.