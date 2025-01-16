NFL announces the 70 players forgoing remaining college eligibility to enter the draft

The NFL announced Thursday that it has granted 55 players special eligibility for the 2025 NFL Draft. Another 15 underclassmen have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining also are eligible for selection in the April 24-26 draft in Green Bay.

Twenty-five players applied for special eligibility prior to the newly instituted early “soft” deadline of Jan. 6, which was added to assist players and all-star game organizers in the planning and invitation process. Thirty additional players submitted their petitions prior to the traditional deadline of Jan. 15 to apply for special eligibility for the 2025 NFL Draft. This list does not include players in the FBS National Championship Game on Jan. 20. For those players, the NFL has added a “championship” deadline of Jan. 24.

Each of the 55 players listed below have met the league’s three-year eligibility rule and have renounced their college football eligibility by submitting written notification to the league office on or before the Jan. 15 deadline. Consequently, they are eligible for selection.

The players granted special eligibility for the 2025 NFL Draft :





Name

Pos.

College

1

LeQuint Allen

RB

Syracuse

2

Elic Ayomanor

WR

Stanford

3

Kelvin Banks

T

Texas

4

Stone Blanton

LB

Mississippi State

5

Jaydon Blue

RB

Texas

6

Isaiah Bond

WR

Texas

7

Luther Burden

WR

Missouri

8

Jihaad Campbell

LB

Alabama

9

Will Campbell

T

LSU

10

Abdul Carter

DE

Penn State

11

Josh Conerly

T

Oregon

12

Nick Emmanwori

DB

South Carolina

13

Trevor Etienne

RB

Georgia

14

Quinn Ewers

QB

Texas

15

Dylan Fairchild

G

Georgia

16

Harold Fannin

TE

Bowling Green

17

D.J. Giddens

RB

Kansas State

18

Matthew Golden

WR

Texas

19

Mason Graham

DT

Michigan

20

Kenneth Grant

DT

Michigan

21

Omarion Hampton

RB

North Carolina

22

Derrick Harmon

DT

Oregon

23

Travis Hunter

DB

Colorado

24

Jordan James

RB

Oregon

25

Shemar James

LB

Florida

26

Ashton Jeanty

RB

Boise Sate

27

Kaleb Johnson

RB

Iowa

28

Will Johnson

DB

Michigan

29

Emery Jones

T

LSU

30

Kobe King

LB

Penn State

31

Coleston Loveland

TE

Michigan

32

Damien Martinez

RB

Miami (Fla.)

33

Marcus Mbow

G

Purdue

34

Tetairoa McMillan

WR

Arizona

35

Armand Membou

T

Missouri

36

Walter Nolen

DT

Mississippi

37

Jacob Parrish

DB

Kansas State

38

Chris Paul

LB

Mississippi

39

James Pearce

DE

Tennessee

40

Jordan Phillips

DT

Maryland

41

Dylan Sampson

RB

Tennessee

42

Jonah Savaiinaea

T

Arizona

43

Carson Schwesinger

LB

UCLA

44

Nic Scourton

DE

Texas A&M

45

Josh Simmons

T

Ohio State

46

Malaki Starks

DB

Georgia

47

Shemar Stewart

DE

Texas A&M

48

Mason Taylor

TE

LSU

49

Azareye’h Thomas

DB

Florida State

50

Deone Walker

DT

Kentucky

51

Jalon Walker

LB

Georgia

52

Cameron Williams

T

Texas

53

Mykel Williams

DE

Georgia

54

Jared Wilson

C

Georgia

55

Kevin Winston

DB

Penn State



The following underclassmen have officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements. Consequently, they are eligible for selection in the 2025 NFL Draft:

