NFL announces the 70 players forgoing remaining college eligibility to enter the draft

  
Published January 16, 2025 03:28 PM

The NFL announced Thursday that it has granted 55 players special eligibility for the 2025 NFL Draft. Another 15 underclassmen have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining also are eligible for selection in the April 24-26 draft in Green Bay.

Twenty-five players applied for special eligibility prior to the newly instituted early “soft” deadline of Jan. 6, which was added to assist players and all-star game organizers in the planning and invitation process. Thirty additional players submitted their petitions prior to the traditional deadline of Jan. 15 to apply for special eligibility for the 2025 NFL Draft. This list does not include players in the FBS National Championship Game on Jan. 20. For those players, the NFL has added a “championship” deadline of Jan. 24.

Each of the 55 players listed below have met the league’s three-year eligibility rule and have renounced their college football eligibility by submitting written notification to the league office on or before the Jan. 15 deadline. Consequently, they are eligible for selection.

The players granted special eligibility for the 2025 NFL Draft:


Name
Pos.
College
1
LeQuint Allen
RB
Syracuse
2
Elic Ayomanor
WR
Stanford
3
Kelvin Banks
T
Texas
4
Stone Blanton
LB
Mississippi State
5
Jaydon Blue
RB
Texas
6
Isaiah Bond
WR
Texas
7
Luther Burden
WR
Missouri
8
Jihaad Campbell
LB
Alabama
9
Will Campbell
T
LSU
10
Abdul Carter
DE
Penn State
11
Josh Conerly
T
Oregon
12
Nick Emmanwori
DB
South Carolina
13
Trevor Etienne
RB
Georgia
14
Quinn Ewers
QB
Texas
15
Dylan Fairchild
G
Georgia
16
Harold Fannin
TE
Bowling Green
17
D.J. Giddens
RB
Kansas State
18
Matthew Golden
WR
Texas
19
Mason Graham
DT
Michigan
20
Kenneth Grant
DT
Michigan
21
Omarion Hampton
RB
North Carolina
22
Derrick Harmon
DT
Oregon
23
Travis Hunter
DB
Colorado
24
Jordan James
RB
Oregon
25
Shemar James
LB
Florida
26
Ashton Jeanty
RB
Boise Sate
27
Kaleb Johnson
RB
Iowa
28
Will Johnson
DB
Michigan
29
Emery Jones
T
LSU
30
Kobe King
LB
Penn State
31
Coleston Loveland
TE
Michigan
32
Damien Martinez
RB
Miami (Fla.)
33
Marcus Mbow
G
Purdue
34
Tetairoa McMillan
WR
Arizona
35
Armand Membou
T
Missouri
36
Walter Nolen
DT
Mississippi
37
Jacob Parrish
DB
Kansas State
38
Chris Paul
LB
Mississippi
39
James Pearce
DE
Tennessee
40
Jordan Phillips
DT
Maryland
41
Dylan Sampson
RB
Tennessee
42
Jonah Savaiinaea
T
Arizona
43
Carson Schwesinger
LB
UCLA
44
Nic Scourton
DE
Texas A&M
45
Josh Simmons
T
Ohio State
46
Malaki Starks
DB
Georgia
47
Shemar Stewart
DE
Texas A&M
48
Mason Taylor
TE
LSU
49
Azareye’h Thomas
DB
Florida State
50
Deone Walker
DT
Kentucky
51
Jalon Walker
LB
Georgia
52
Cameron Williams
T
Texas
53
Mykel Williams
DE
Georgia
54
Jared Wilson
C
Georgia
55
Kevin Winston
DB
Penn State

The following underclassmen have officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements. Consequently, they are eligible for selection in the 2025 NFL Draft:


Name
Pos.
College
1
 Elijah Arroyo
TE
Miami (Fla.)
2
 Tyler Booker
G
Alabama
3
 Joshua Farmer
DT
Florida State
4
 Thomas Fidone
TE
Nebraska
5
 Oronde Gadsden
TE
Syracuse
6
 Ollie Gordon
RB
Oklahoma State
7
 Mike Green
DE
Marshall
8
 Maxwell Hairston
DB
Kentucky
9
 Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
DT
Georgia
10
 Drew Kendall
C
Boston College
11
 Nick Martin
LB
Oklahoma State
12
 Tristan Michaud
WR
South Dakota
13
 Jalen Milroe
QB
Alabama
14
 T.J. Sanders
DT
South Carolina
15
 Malik Verdon
DB
Iowa State