 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kuppv3_250314.jpg
Assessing what Cowboys could get out of Kupp
nbc_pft_parsonscontractv3_250314.jpg
How looming Parsons concerns could affect new deal
nbc_pft_davidandrews_250314.jpg
Andrews’ release hints towards retirement

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kuppv3_250314.jpg
Assessing what Cowboys could get out of Kupp
nbc_pft_parsonscontractv3_250314.jpg
How looming Parsons concerns could affect new deal
nbc_pft_davidandrews_250314.jpg
Andrews’ release hints towards retirement

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL changes compensatory pick allotment, giving one to Saints and taking one from Dolphins

  
Published March 14, 2025 12:07 PM

Someone at the league office forgot to check their work before announcing the compensatory picks for the 2025 NFL draft.

This year’s compensatory picks were announced on Tuesday, but today the NFL admitted that there was a mistake in that announcement: The Dolphins were wrongly awarded a seventh-round compensatory pick that should have gone to the Saints. Under the corrected order, the Browns and Chargers will also see their seventh-round compensatory picks moved down by one selection.

The NFL awards compensatory picks based on a complex formula based on the quality of free agents who are signed and lost by each team. This year the league made a mistake in awarding the Dolphins a seventh-round compensatory pick for losing Cedrick Wilson to the Saints in free agency. Via Nick Korte, the Dolphins had shortened Wilson’s contract, which made them ineligible to receive a compensatory pick for losing him, and means he doesn’t cancel out a compensatory pick for the Saints.

The compensatory pick formula is complex enough that the league often makes mistakes that need to be corrected. The league doesn’t publish everything that goes into the formula, so it’s hard for anyone else to check the league’s work.

Here’s the corrected compensatory pick order:

Round
Round Choice/
Overall Selection
Team
3
33-97
Minnesota
3
34-98
Miami
3
35-99
New York Giants
3
36-100*
San Francisco
3
37-101*
Los Angeles Rams
3
38-102*
Detroit

4
33-135
Miami
4
34-136
Baltimore
4
35-137
Seattle
4
36-138
San Francisco

5
33-169
Buffalo
5
34-170
Dallas
5
35-171
Dallas
5
36-172
Seattle
5
37-173
Buffalo
5
38-174
Dallas
5
39-175
Seattle
5
40-176
Baltimore

6
33-209
Los Angeles Chargers
6
34-210
Baltimore
6
35-211
Dallas
6
36-212
Baltimore
6
37-213
Las Vegas
6
38-214
Los Angeles Chargers
6
39-215
Las Vegas
6
40-216
Cleveland

7
33-249
San Francisco
7
34-250
Green Bay
7
35-251
Kansas City
7
36-252
San Francisco
7
37-253
Miami
7
38-254
New Orleans
7
39-255
Cleveland
7
40-256
Los Angeles Chargers
7
41-257
Kansas City
*Special Compensatory Selection