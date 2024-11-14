NFL Combine will remain in Indianapolis through at least 2026

The NFL Scouting Combine will remain in Indianapolis for at least the next two years.

The league announced this morning that the 2026 Combine will be in Indianapolis, the city that has hosted it since 1987. The 2025 Combine had already been slated for Indianapolis, but that was the last year of the NFL’s previous agreement with Indianapolis.

The NFL has accepted bids from other cities and has explored trying to make the Combine a bigger event, with more fans in attendance and potentially more TV viewers. But the advantages of Indianapolis, including its central location and the city’s setup that allows access to hotels and the entire event without stepping outdoors, have so far fended off those other bids.

“We appreciate the NFL’s continued commitment and interest in Indy and the Colts ongoing partnership,” Chris Gahl, executive vice president & chief marketing officer for Visit Indy, said in a statement. "We know Indy is always on audition, striving to keep the event in our city. We are constantly looking to improve and grow the Combine to enhance the fan-facing experience for visitors and fans.”

The 2025 Combine takes place from Thursday, February 27 through Sunday, March 2.