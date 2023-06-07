 Skip navigation
NFL enlists Tom Brady to help educate players on gambling policy

  
Published June 7, 2023 06:40 PM
June 6, 2023 02:20 PM
ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio discusses NFL players placing sports bets, how they may have been caught and flaws in the league's gambling policy.

The NFL needs to get players to understand the do’s and don’ts of its gambling policy. To help spread the message, the Shield has enlisted the GOAT.

Via Mike Klis of 9News.com, Tom Brady taped an introduction to the league’s educational video regarding the gambling policy. It will be shown to all players.

In the video, Brady reportedly addresses his love for football, and he explains that playing in the NFL was a privilege of a lifetime. He says that betting on NFL games impairs the integrity of the league and the reputation of everyone on a given team -- and that it’s just not worth it.

The message not to bet on NFL games is simple and clear. The more confusing message arises from the ability to bet on other sports while not on team property, and the prohibition against doing so the moment the player entered the workplace.

That’s where more work needs to be done in crafting the message. More work also needs to be done in determining the proper limits of the policy. It would be easier to get the message across to all players if all forms of sports wagering were forbidden.